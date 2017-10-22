AJ Styles hints The Club Vs The Shield match at WWE Survivor Series

Bengaluru, October 22: To the delight of the WWE Universe, The Shield reunited on the October 9th episode of WWE Raw in Indianapolis. This was the same city where the team featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose first appeared on the scene.

By virtue of this, The Shield was set to square-off against the team of The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Braun Strowman at the TLC PPV and was also set to headline the event at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, Kurt Angle will now perform instead of Reigns who pulled out due to a viral infection but will be back soon.

Going forward, the Hounds of Justice are certainly expected to be a part of the Survivor Series PPV in November. This event is famous for some traditional tag team actions. Over the years, factions have created history in this particular PPV including The Shield, themselves.

The current speculations are whether a match involving The Shield and The Club members will be made at the upcoming dual brand event. In case you didn’t know, The Club is another dominant faction featuring AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson who dominated the indie scene wrestling.

WWE fans always wanted to see this mouth-watering fight between these two infamous factions but never been able to see this. Previously, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles involved in a rivalry for the WWE Championship following Wrestlemania 32 with The Club members being involved in it.

However, the Rollins and Ambrose were not around and hence the scenario never came to fruition. Since Survivor Series will be a PPV where cross-brand matches and appearances are possible, there are some serious chances to see it.

Furthermore, AJ Styles appeared in an interview with Planeta Wrestling to hint the same, as well. (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

“Absolutely. I think that if Gallows and Anderson and I got together, we would dominate just like we’ve done before. There’s no doubt about it.”

We hope that WWE Creative Team is listening and will do something about this dream matchup.