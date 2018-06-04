Al-Qaeda threatens Saudi Arabia prince for hosting WWE GRR

It earned both mainstream attention and money for the WWE whereas gave a completely new experience to the Saudi Arabian fans. But it did not escape the negative views as always.

The conservative culture of the country has always been the barrier to the growth of sports and entertainment in this particular country. Women could not join any public sports program due to that. The same reason turned out to be a headache as one of the major anti-social groups of the world sounded disappointed.

Al-Qaeda sent a threat to the newly crowned Saudi Arabian Prince for hosting the Greatest Royal Rumble show. They were not happy either with the decision that the prince reopened country's movie theatres.

Reported by the Independent, the threat stated as follows,

“ disbelieving wrestlers exposed their privates and on most of them was the sign of the cross, in front of a mixed gathering of young Muslim men and women. The corruptors did not stop at that, for every night musical concerts are being announced, as well as movies and circus shows.”

We can assure that no such private part exposure happened during the event hosted by Jeddah. On one accidental occasion, an ad featuring the women superstars did appear for the Backlash PPV event. WWE issued an apology after that happened.

A cross sign did happen during the match between Triple H and John Cena. Triple H went into his Cerebral Assassin mode and did the DX 'suck it' crotch chop cross to his opponent. It is an offensive sign in Saudi Arabia. But it was performed in a light kayfabe mode during the match.

WWE and Saudi Arabia made a deal for ten years through which we expect numerous such events in the future. Hopefully, this threat from Al-Qaeda will not ruin this agreement between the two parties. But we may not expect to see the women superstars competing in the country as this can steer up big controversies.