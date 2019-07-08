Alexa Bliss health-scare may change title match at WWE Extreme Rules

As per the current schedule, Alexa Bliss is scheduled to face Bayley in a rematch from Stomping Grounds for the Smackdown Women's championship. But the challenger's health is not okay going by her Twitter handle. So we should not be surprised if WWE makes a sudden change to the ongoing storyline on tonight's Raw and announce a new lineup.

Little Miss Bliss disclosed that she has not able to sleep properly due to terrible coughing. The update was posted following last week's Smackdown Live where WWE kept her away from live TV. Nikki Cross gave proxy in her absence by bringing the Moments of Bliss talk-show since the original host was in no condition to talk.

Night 4 of no sleep due to terrible coughing ... really need to kick this sickness 🤒😷😴 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 7, 2019

This led to the speculation that Alexa Bliss was suffering from some kind of viral infection leading to flu. Five days later, she gave another update on her health that has not improved, at all. Despite her fighting spirit, the former Raw women's champion was not healed and thereby missed this weekend's live events.

Dear Sickness, it’s been 5 days. You gotta go. 🤧🤒 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 5, 2019

So heading into tonight's episode of WWE Raw, the main concern would be whether Alexa Bliss is able to show up continuing the championship storyline. Doctors would check her up before the show goes on air to take a final call on her recovery. Even if she gets cleared to appear on the show, it may be hard for her to compete with full strength on a PPV match, just six nights later at Extreme Rules.

Hence, there are plenty of chances that Alexa Bliss may have to lose the number one contender's spot at this moment. The favorite one to replace the four-time women's champion would be none other than her on-screen buddy, Nikki Cross. The Scottish woman already secured a pinfall win against the champion Bayley that would not make the sudden championship shot look meaningless.

However, if Alexa Bliss has to be dropped from the title match, it could be devastating for her career. As mentioned earlier, she had to skip multiple huge bouts including the all-time dream contest against Trish Stratus at Evolution 2018. Poor health condition may get her into the bad books of WWE creative and thereby drag her away from the championship picture, permanently.