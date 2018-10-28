Alexa Bliss injury alters WWE Evolution PPV match card

Alexa Bliss is the concerned name who ha been bitten by the injury bug. She was already sidelined from in-ring competition following Hell in a Cell. A minor concussion was the speculated reason this time around. But they did book her in a tag team match against Trish Stratus and Lita indicating that she would be good to go at Evolution.

The given time-off was the supposed healing time for her. She returned to compete in a live event last weekend where she ended up picking up a concussion against Ronda Rousey. Rumours of her injury were confirmed when she missed this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, which was the go-home episode of the show for Evolution where her appearance was mandatory.

Only a legitimate injury was the reason behind this. PWInsider.com gave updates that Alexa Bliss was trying to recover by resting at home and was supposed to be okay in time to compete at the historic show. But WWE had to exclude her from the show due to the injury and announced that Alicia Fox would join Mickie James in the tag team match against Lita and Trish Stratus.

In the beginning, Alexa Bliss was booked to perform in a dream singles contest against Trish Stratus. It was speculated that WWE wanted to protect her injury and hence converted this match to a tag team contest. This could have ensured that she spends the minimum amount of time inside the ring with Mickie James being her tag partner.

Apparently, this plan also took a hit with the injury turning into a fatal one. Mickie James addressed the situation in an interview with Busted Open Radio. As per her, Little Miss Bliss would be okay to be present in her corner on Sunday night. This could be an assurance for the fans that the injury is minor. Here is what he Mickie had to offer about her tag team partner, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“She’ll definitely be there on Sunday. I know she’s getting better. I try and talk to her every day and she’s getting better. Obviously, we know this isn’t ballet and it comes with the territory so you know as long as it’s what’s best for business and her long-term health and everything else like that. So I have no doubts that regardless we’ll all be out there and it will be amazing.”