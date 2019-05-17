English

Alexa Bliss removed from WWE Money in the Bank, potential reason revealed

By Raja
Alexa Bliss with MITB briefcase on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Alexa Bliss with MITB briefcase on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 17: WWE Universe received the heart-breaking news of their Goddess being removed from this year’s Money in the Bank. Last year's winner of the opportunistic ladder match inability to compete this Sunday was confirmed via an official statement released by the company. It stated that Alexa Bliss 'is not medically cleared to compete’ and hence WWE had to pull her from the eight-woman ladder match.

The replacement for Alexa Bliss at Money in the Bank was soon announced through the social media handles of the WWE. Her newest ally Nikki Cross will take her place in the match. We saw her helping Biss to climb up the ladder and pose with the MITB briefcase earlier this week on Raw. So, the decision does not come as a surprise as the Raw women’s division has very few options available right now.

Whereas it’s the brightest opportunity for the newly arrived superstar from NXT and the pro-wrestling fraternity has been busy discussing about what could be the exact reason WWE removed Alexa Bliss from Money in the Bank at the very last moment. She has not competed in any recent matches that may have caused the injury which indicates it’s an old injury. Latest reports also suggest the same claims of the past concussion which is bothering her now.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Alexa Bliss has been dealing with a concussion. It was the very reason which had forced her to sit out of action for a long part of 2018. It’s the same reason that she’s been seen in a host’s role in recent times rather than being an in-ring performer. WWE may have included her to Money in the Bank match lineup just to add hype for the match with the biggest attraction's presence around the buildups.

But in reality, Alexa Bliss can’t compete in a dangerous ladder match which could be career-threatening. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that it’s the nature of a Money in the Bank match that forced WWE officials to keep her away from it. This could re-aggravate her concussion that once caused numbness in her hands. Her spinal condition could be worsened and the doctors can’t take a chance with it.

The reliable source could not reveal the extent of her injury at this point. But it is likely that the five-time women’s champion will soon return to action once Money in the Bank passes by. He re-assured the fans that the injury may not be a serious one and it’s just a precautionary step to keep Little Miss Bliss on a safer side.

 
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
