Alexa Bliss retains title in first-ever WWE Women's Extreme Rules match

It was a historic occasion for the women’s division of the WWE. They have never competed in such a gimmick match before. So the women’s revolution achieved another milestone, last night. If that was not enough to add all the needed hype, Ronda Rousey's presence at ringside created even more anticipation for the fans.

The former UFC athlete was banned from Monday Night Raw for 30 days following her attacks a few weeks ago on Raw. But no one could stop her from buying a ticket for the PPV, where she sat in the front row. This made things even worse for the reigning champion. But she still found a way to retain the championship and proved how good she is as a heel.

Mickie James was standing in her corner from the get-go. To even the contest, Nia Jax brought Natalya to stand in her corner. Jax took control early in the match despite Alexa playing cat and mouse games with her. But the momentum could not be retained as James handed a Kendo Stick to Alexa.

She hit the behemoth Jax with it before Jax broke it into two halves. Thereafter, she brought a number of items from under the ring including a trashcan. Bliss went her belly-first into the can, but she came back with some hard shots with the trash lid to Jax to take control of the match.

Meanwhile, Mickie James threw Natalya into the barricade to make Ronda Rousey irate. Rousey soon chased James and Bliss. James brought a chair into the equation to keep Rousey down. It also allowed Bliss to deliver her pendant DDT on the chair to get the pinfall win. She quickly left the ring with the title to escape a furious Rousey.

This win added another feather to Alexa Bliss' hat. She now makes history as the winner of the very-first Extreme Rules match from the women’s division. But her good may come to an end, soon considering Ronda Rousey will be waiting for her at Summerslam.