All-women PPV WWE Evolution II will happen soon, claims Natalya

In the history making event which emanated from Long Island, New York, Ronda Rousey defended the Raw women’s championship against Nikki Bella. Meanwhile, many legends of the WWE also returned on that night to a lot of critical response and praise from the fans.

Part of the WWE Universe readily agreed that the event was perhaps the best PPV in 2018. So, expectations around the second edition of Evolution which should have happened in by now, were very high. But the head honchos of the company have been unable to provide any positive update regarding this.

However, on the flipside WWE veteran superstar Natalya recently gave a positive update on the seconf all-women PPV during an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

Natalya recently made history by performing in a match against Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel which was the first-ever female wrestling match in Saudi Arabia. So, she feels the WWE officials will create more opportunities for the women in due course and eventually bring back Evolution.

“I think there are some incredible opportunities coming up for the girls and I absolutely, 100% know for a fact that there will be an Evolution 2 – right around the corner.”

The former women’s champion, Natalya also praised former WWE superstar turned producer, Fit Finlay for pushing the women to reach new heights. She added that he is the one who executed the historic women’s division match in Saudi Arabia alongside Nattie’s husband, Tyson Kidd.

“He’s truly the unsung hero of the women’s division. He’s been one of the main men behind so much change for the girls. He fought for us when it wasn’t cool to fight for the girls of the women’s division,” Natalya said.

Stephanie McMahon earlier spoke about Evolution II during an interview with Bleacher Report. She mentioned that the all-female show will probably not happen this year. She hinted that the WWE put more emphasize on executing the women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia rather than focusing on the pay-per-view.

"We did consider it. A lot of our focus has been on having this particular match as a part of this PPV in Saudi Arabia. More to come on Evolution but it's most likely not going to happen in 2019."

So there is still some conflict over the culmination of Evolution II, at least for 2019. Only two events are remaining as per the current listing with one of them being Survivor Series on November 24th. The final PPV of the year will be WWE TLC on December 15th leaving no slot for another Network special. So the women superstars are likely to wait until 2020 to perform in another all-women show.