Another Smackdown invasion to happen on WWE Raw

Bengaluru, November 13: WWE started the buildup to the Survivor Series PPV with an invasion angle and on the post-TLC episode of WWE Raw, the entire Smackdown roster laid an assault to the Raw roster.

Later, Shane McMahon also made an appearence on the show to have a friendly chat with Kurt Angle which turned out to be fatal for the Raw GM.

In the final segment of the show, Shane McMahon showed up leading the entire Smackdown roster, all of a sudden and went to the locker room area to assault the entire Raw roster. Due to the quickness of the incident, the superstars from the flagship show did not get enough chance to fight back. This started the worldwide trend of Raw under siege.

Since this incident happened, we are anticipating a response from Raw on Tuesday Nights to seek redemption. This has not happened to date. However, its the Smackdown stars that have invaded Raw in the past few weeks. Last week, The New Day interupted the show to cost Rollins and Ambrose their Raw tag team titles.

If the reports from cagesidesetas.com are to be believed then another invasion will take place in this upcoming edition. This will be on a constant basis that the blue brand attack flagship brand. Chances are quite high with this scenario as AJ Styles will be on the show to confront Brock Lesnar.

Plus, the New Day is expected to be in the building as well to set up a match against The Shield. This week, Raw might finally decide to invade Smackdown this Tuesday Night. Check out the updates from SporsKeeda.com, here,

“RAW, finally having reached boiling point, will retaliate in the go-home show of SmackDown Live before Survivor Series. WWE is playing the waiting game with RAW's invasion on SmackDown Live. We're expecting it to be absolutely massive indeed, when it does happen, presumably next Tuesday night.”

With the brand Vs brand rivalry going on for the last dual brand PPV of the year, we can expect an utter chaos on both Raw and Smackdown this week. This will be helpful to add the much needed hype for the Survivor Series PPV.