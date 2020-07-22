Asuka to face former UFC Star in a title match at WWE Summerslam 2020

Now the status of the belt is up in the air as we expect a real champion to be determined by next week. The Wrestling Observer reports that Asuka was the original winner at Extreme Rules who was supposed to get a clean pinfall win over Sasha Banks. Apparently, we will see that same finish during next week's rematch.

Asuka is supposed to defeat Sasha Banks and thus prevent her from becoming 'Bankz 2 Belts', as they'd like to call. Thereafter, the Empress of Tomorrow will defend her championship against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. The former NXT Women's Champion has shown keen interest in the red brand's title picture, this week and she will be the one to feud with Asuka heading into the biggest party of the summer.

Shayna Baszler was absent from Raw following her only program on WWE’s flagship show with Becky Lynch around WrestleMania 36. Vince McMahon was reportedly not very high with the former UFC superstar and didn't want her to be in the women's title picture. But lack of formidable opponents for the existing champion left her with no option but to bring back Queen of Spades on TV.

Earlier, there were plans for a wrestler to injure Asuka’s buddy Kairi Sane to write her off WWE programming, as her contract will expire in the upcoming weeks. That mystery attacker would then challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

The Wrestling Observer confirmed that Natalya was originally planned to injure Sane and challenge Asuka at SummerSlam over the title. But things changed after her husband, TJ Wilson, who is also a WWE TV producer, got sick and she was advised to stay at home in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“The idea as of yesterday was for Kairi Sane to be injured and the person who injures her — who by TV tonight looks to be Shayna Baszler and Baszler was brought back as a back-up to injure Kairi Sane and it looks like she’s going to be the back-up because Natalya was originally scripted in that role, but she’s been kept off. As far as I know, Natalya does not have COVID, but she’s been off for weeks.”

The source additionally noted the controversy around WWE Raw Women’s Title Match was created as Vince McMahon wanted to get fans to tune into this week's RAW. The show has been dealing with rating issues and drew the lowest viewership ever, last week. The Boss wanted to get attention with some controversial act which in turn set up the rematch in the hope of popping viewership.