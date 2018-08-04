Backstage update on Randy Orton heel turn on WWE Smackdown

However, The Viper shocked the world as he targeted Jeff Hardy becoming a villain. The assault continued for a couple of days to keep Hardy out of action for good. Plus, he delivered a solid promo on Smackdown Live ripping apart the babyface superstars on the brand as well as the so-called indie darlings.

That's how Randy Orton made the biggest impact after coming back. WWE Universe just can't get over with the sudden heel turn from him at a time when he has already become a legendary name. But then again this is what the creative team wanted the situation to be. The entire spotlight is now in the thirteen-time WWE Champion.

Recently, reliable source WrestleVotes gave an update on this villainous gimmick donned by Randy Orton. He was dying to turn into a heel for quite sometimes and pushing for the idea to Vince McMahon. We have seen him be an absolute obnoxious person through this gimmick, over the years.

So fans do believe, the 'legend killer' would be great in this new role. Also, Smackdown Live has now received an elite list of heel superstars on their side. Check out the updates from the source,

"Regarding Randy Orton’s heel turn, it has been something he’s wanted for a while now. Orton definitely pushed for it. I’m expecting him to be the top heel on SmackDown going forward. With him, Nakamura, Joe, Miz & Almas, SD has a strong mix of main event level heels."

We ought to note that the Apex Predator of the WWE is working in a limited schedule for quite sometimes. Every time he returned, he was presented with face-turned superstars which made his character go stale unlike now when he is unleashed like a slithering serpent.

Currently, Randy Orton will continue to be in the United States Championship picture. At Summerslam, he would get yet another opportunity to challenge for the prestigious title. It should be a triple threat match including him, Hardy and the champion, Nakamura.