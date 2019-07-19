Backstage update on the biggest reunion in WWE Raw history

As per the current updates by the company, it will basically be a throwback to the Attitude Era with old school names booked to grace the show. The original promo aired on Extreme Rules to confirm the presence of multiple WWE Hall of Famers and veteran names that have helped WWE Raw reach the heights.

The officially announced names for this biggest reunion are Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Santino Marella, D-Von Dudley, Shane Helms, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase Sr. and The Boogeyman.

Apart from that WWE has sent an invitation to Bubba Rey Dudley to show up alongside his partner, D-Von to reform the Dudley Boyz. But Bubba is under contract with Ring of Honor promotion. So, that may not allow him to appear. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also pulled himself out of the context as he is currently with All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Additionally, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Christian, and Triple H Melina, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly were added for this particular episode of WWE Raw which is set to take place on July 22nd. Overall, 35 or more such former superstars have been booked as per the speculations that must give a huge boost to the TV viewership for the flagship programme of the WWE.

WrestlingINC.com and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio noted that USA Network was behind this particular idea of bringing back legends from the past with the decline in TV ratings in mind. But Brad Shepard clarified that it was WWE's idea all along. And he also adds that only a long-time plan can bring so many WWE legends for a single night. Here is what Shepard has offered,

"According to a source in #WWE, the rumor of the Raw reunion show being held at the suggestion of the USA Network is false. This show has been in the planning stages since January and Vince McMahon is behind it."

Plus, we should note that WWE Raw returns to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for this upcoming episode of WWE Raw after almost two years. The same city will host Wrestlemania 36 which means WWE may start hype locally for the biggest PPV much like how they hosted Raw 25 in NYC for the previous edition.