Batista and the nWo inducted to WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Batista is a six-time World Champion and a pop culture phenomenon. Throughout his illustrious career, "The Animal" had memorable rivalries with some of the biggest names in WWE history including John Cena, Triple H and The Undertaker.

Batista is also a founding member of the revolutionary faction Evolution alongside Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton. At WrestleMania this past April, Batista competed for the final time against Triple H.

Outside the ring, Batista has successfully conquered Hollywood, appearing in Spectre, Stuber and Marvel's blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

One of the most innovative and controversial factions in sports entertainment history, the New World Order (nWo) was led by "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. The group captivated fans around the world and was crucial to the success of WCW during the historic Monday Night Wars.

With an innovative style and attitude, the nWo participated in memorable rivalries against some of the biggest names in WCW history, including Sting, Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger.

Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman aka X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon have all been inducted into the Hall of Fame as individuals and part of a team as well earlier.

"Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative.

"It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."

WrestleMania 36 takes place Sunday, April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida and will stream live on WWE Network.

Source: Press Release