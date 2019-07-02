English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins faced returning couple on Raw in a non-PG segment

By Raja
Kanellis family returned on Raw to face WWEs power couple (image courtesy Twitter)
Kanellis family returned on Raw to face WWE's power couple (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, July 2: The main event storyline for Extreme Rules witnessed a slight twist on last night's edition of WWE Raw. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were talking about their rivalry against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans when they met the so-called 'first couple' of the WWE. Mike and Maria Kanellis made their return on the flagship show after a long time and dared to confront the hottest couple.

Maria was aggressive saying Seth has the Universal title because her husband did not challenge her over the title, to date. She also referred to Seth as The Man's bi**h to set up an impromptu matchup on WWE Raw.

The Kanellis family took on against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a tag team match that was halted as Maria got into the match to announced that she was pregnant. Mike was shocked with this news as Becky locked in the dis-arm-her on him to win the match via submission. Once the match was over, Maria turned on her husband and said she could not believe that Mike is her first child's father. The next time she wants to get impregnated, she should ask The Man, Becky Lynch!

We should note that after a long time, we had one such non-PG segment on WWE Raw that brought back memories from the past. Otherwise, such nasty comments are completely barred on today's WWE environment. But WWE creative team might have been forced to insert this kind of edgier segment which could stop the decline in TV rating.

This is the exact reason why Extreme Rules storylines have suddenly been heated up from last week onwards with two major steps taken by WWE. If bringing back The Undertaker in an unprecedented capacity was a masterstroke then putting real-life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch together in a storyline was nothing short of genius.

These two had the upper hand against the two heels from WWE Raw, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans who was forced to re-think their tactics. The summarization stated by WWE.com was as follows that hinted they are targeting the women's champion,

"After their Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match against Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was made official for WWE Extreme Rules, Lacey Evans told Baron Corbin that “even Superman has his kryptonite,” and that The Beastslayer’s one weakness is The Man herself.

"How will The Sassy Southern Belle and The Lone Wolf work to ensure they leave Philadelphia with both titles on Sunday, July 14, and how will Rollins and Lynch respond?"

However, the two Extreme Rules opponent did not have any direct eye-to-eye session on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Rather we have seen a return by a former WWE Diva and her husband who brought quite a non-PG segment on the show. It was surely a tricky move from WWE think-tank to spice up the show. Only time will tell whether it helped to drag back the TV ratings for Monday Night Raw.

More WWE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 40 - July 2 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw becky lynch seth rollins
Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue