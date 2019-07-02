Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins faced returning couple on Raw in a non-PG segment

Maria was aggressive saying Seth has the Universal title because her husband did not challenge her over the title, to date. She also referred to Seth as The Man's bi**h to set up an impromptu matchup on WWE Raw.

The Kanellis family took on against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a tag team match that was halted as Maria got into the match to announced that she was pregnant. Mike was shocked with this news as Becky locked in the dis-arm-her on him to win the match via submission. Once the match was over, Maria turned on her husband and said she could not believe that Mike is her first child's father. The next time she wants to get impregnated, she should ask The Man, Becky Lynch!

We should note that after a long time, we had one such non-PG segment on WWE Raw that brought back memories from the past. Otherwise, such nasty comments are completely barred on today's WWE environment. But WWE creative team might have been forced to insert this kind of edgier segment which could stop the decline in TV rating.

This is the exact reason why Extreme Rules storylines have suddenly been heated up from last week onwards with two major steps taken by WWE. If bringing back The Undertaker in an unprecedented capacity was a masterstroke then putting real-life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch together in a storyline was nothing short of genius.

These two had the upper hand against the two heels from WWE Raw, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans who was forced to re-think their tactics. The summarization stated by WWE.com was as follows that hinted they are targeting the women's champion,

"After their Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match against Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was made official for WWE Extreme Rules, Lacey Evans told Baron Corbin that “even Superman has his kryptonite,” and that The Beastslayer’s one weakness is The Man herself.

"How will The Sassy Southern Belle and The Lone Wolf work to ensure they leave Philadelphia with both titles on Sunday, July 14, and how will Rollins and Lynch respond?"

However, the two Extreme Rules opponent did not have any direct eye-to-eye session on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Rather we have seen a return by a former WWE Diva and her husband who brought quite a non-PG segment on the show. It was surely a tricky move from WWE think-tank to spice up the show. Only time will tell whether it helped to drag back the TV ratings for Monday Night Raw.