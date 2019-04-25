Becky Lynch to drop title and move to WWE Raw at Money in the Bank 2019

This will be the first time ever in the WWE that a woman will be defending her two championships in two separate matches in one single night. Previously, WWE had Women’s and Divas title-holders at the same time but they did not receive the same opportunity as Becky Lynch. Imagine if she retains both the titles, it will also be the brightest night of her career, perhaps even bigger than Wrestlemania.

However, the chances of her dual title retention are less as of this point. WWE creative wants her to be the face of the Raw women’s division and hence she may be moving to the flagship show on a permanent basis instead of hopping around the two brands. If reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via cagesideseats.com) is to be believed then Becky Lynch is dropping the Smackdown women’s championship at Money in the Bank to shift to Raw.

Charlotte Flair will become the new champion on Smackdown, in that case, sending her nemesis to the rival brand. Ronda Rousey was the runner of the Raw women’s division for the most part of 2018 who has now gone onto an extended hiatus due to motherhood. So, WWE needed a proper replacement to cover up her absence and who better to do that other than The Man herself?

Being the most popular superstar on the WWE roster, Becky Lynch will have to pull off double duties at Money in the Bank, as stated earlier. Charlotte Flair has earned the title opportunity by defeating Bayley on this week’s Smackdown after which Lynch accepted to fight her at the upcoming PPV.

On the other hand, Lacey Evans is the number one contender on Monday Night Raw by scoring a pinfall victory over Natalya. She received her title shot on the same night courtesy of the confirmation from WWE.com,

“Armed with an ability to play politics and curry favor, Evans earned herself a Raw Women’s Title opportunity against Becky Lynch with her victory over Natalya the following week on Raw, setting the stage for an extremely intriguing matchup. What will happen when The Man squares off against The Lady? Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, Sunday, May 19, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”