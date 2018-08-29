Bella Twins, Shawn Michaels return and title match confirmed for WWE Raw

Many more returns are set to happen in the upcoming episodes to deliver entertaining segments and boost tv ratings of the show. More stars are set to make their returns when the next episode of Monday Night Raw comes live, where Mr. Wrestlemania will be in the house along with two former women's division big names to make it a must-watch for the fans.

The Bella Twins are set to make a return after a very long time to add hype to the Evolution PPV event. They have made partial appearance since the Summerslam PPV. Now the promotion has booked them in a match after a long time. Nikki and Brie Bella will team up in a match against any two members of the Riott Squad. The outcome is quite predictable and we believe the result will go in the favor of the Bella Twins.

It is also worth noting that the popular duo will compete as a tag team on WWE TV after three year gap. This should be huge news for the Bella Army all around the globe. WWE will eye mainstream attention by bringing these two former champions just in time for Evolution. This should be fruitful for the flagship show's ratings, as well.

Fans will have another reason to watch the show as the greatest in-ring performer of all time is also set for a come back on WWE Raw, although he won't be in wrestling action. Shawn Michaels, however will be there to talk on the upcoming match between Triple H and The Undertaker. No one knows these two better than him, hence the WWE wanted him to make his remarks on this showdown.

Shawn Michaels appeared last time on WWE Raw in 2017 to talk about a matchup between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker. So he will be back in the same role a year later. Plus, we expect to learn about his role at WWE Super Show Down in October. It is possible that the officials choose him as the guest referee for the match with the theme, 'the era is back.'

There will also be a championship match on next week's WWE Raw apart from these two special appearances. It will decide the fate of the tag team championships. The Revival defeated The B-team in both singles and doubles contests which has given them the right to challenge the champs for a title match.

So the GM made the championship match official between the two teams. The Revival is the perfect team to win the WWE Raw tag team titles as they are on top of the game right now and could bring the pride back to the crown by defeating the current champions.