Big announcements from WWE for New Year’s Raw and Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, Dec 28: This week, WWE hosted the first-ever live Raw and Smackdown Live editions in the history of the company to end the year on a bigger note. Being the most professional wrestlers, they had to stay away from their family even in the merriest time of the year. They will continue to entertain the crowd for the entire Holiday Season.

As revealed by wrestlevview.com, their upcoming schedule is as follows which is busier than ever,

* WWE live event in Hartford, Connecticut on Thursday (December 28)

* WWE live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday (December 28)

* WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Friday (December 29)

* WWE live event in Albany, New York on Friday (December 29)

* WWE live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (December 30)

* WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday (December 30)



They will get a night off on December 31st after which the New Year will kick off. It will also be first-time ever that Monday Night Raw will be hosted live on the very first evening of a year. To hype up the first episode of the flagship show in 2018, Brock Lesnar’s appearance has already been confirmed.



A new vignette was surfaced to promote the upcoming edition of WWE Raw from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida which indicates that the beast incarnate will resurface to make the Universal Championship scenario even more impactful.



Also, a championship match has also been confirmed on the show. Cedric Alexander has become the number one contender for the Cruiserweight title, a couple of weeks ago. He will get the due title match against Enzo Amore on WWE Raw.

Apart from this announcements, WWE Smackdown also confirmed the championship match for the tag team titles. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable became the new contenders, this week and will get to face The Usos, next week in a must-see match. Check out the updates from WWE to promote the show from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida,

“SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE. Who will leave the first SmackDown LIVE of 2018 with Team Blue’s tag team titles? Find out next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”