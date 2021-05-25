Big announcements made around WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 title matches

Bengaluru, May 25: The first match for WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 PPV has been announced as Charlotte Flair is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.
It was announced that the RAW Women’s Title will be on the line in a standard title match. And there was no mention whether this match will take place inside the Cell structure or not.
On this week’s Raw, A Beat The Clock challenge took place and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley failed to defeat Nikki Cross under the given time of two minutes. As a result, Nikki was declared as the winner.
No update was given on whether this makes Nikki a potential contender for the title in the future. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair appeared after the match to taunt Ripley from the top of the ramp.
Asuka was originally next in line to get a shot at the title as she defeated Flair on last week’s Raw. This week, the rematch between the two went down and Flair picked up a roll-up win over the Empress Of Tomorrow, countering the Asuka Lock submission. Following this win by The Queen, Flair vs. Ripley was officially announced for Hell In A Cell.
It's on at #HIAC!#WWERaw Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE defends against @MsCharlotteWWE. pic.twitter.com/1RfOgzcw2N— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021
Who will earn the right to challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship at #HIAC!@TrueKofi goes one-on-one with @DMcIntyreWWE right now on #WWERaw to find out.— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021
Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/neh37PgH9N
"If EITHER of you interfere in @TrueKofi vs. @DMcIntyreWWE next week or even go to ringside... you'll be suspended for 9️⃣0️⃣ days. WITHOUT PAY."@ScrapDaddyAP is not afraid to lay down the law and make things fair.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HlnU1NvZf1— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021
