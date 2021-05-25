Big announcements made around WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 title matches

It was announced that the RAW Women’s Title will be on the line in a standard title match. And there was no mention whether this match will take place inside the Cell structure or not.



On this week’s Raw, A Beat The Clock challenge took place and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley failed to defeat Nikki Cross under the given time of two minutes. As a result, Nikki was declared as the winner.



No update was given on whether this makes Nikki a potential contender for the title in the future. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair appeared after the match to taunt Ripley from the top of the ramp.



Asuka was originally next in line to get a shot at the title as she defeated Flair on last week’s Raw. This week, the rematch between the two went down and Flair picked up a roll-up win over the Empress Of Tomorrow, countering the Asuka Lock submission. Following this win by The Queen, Flair vs. Ripley was officially announced for Hell In A Cell.





"If EITHER of you interfere in @TrueKofi vs. @DMcIntyreWWE next week or even go to ringside... you'll be suspended for 9️⃣0️⃣ days. WITHOUT PAY."@ScrapDaddyAP is not afraid to lay down the law and make things fair.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HlnU1NvZf1 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Previously, these two superstars competed at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women’s Title where Charlotte defeated Ripley to win the belt for the second time in her career.Last month at WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley retained Raw Women's Title in a Triple Threat featuring Flair and Asuka. The champion pinned Asuka meaning she is yet to get a pinfall or submission win over Flair.In more news from Raw, Kofi Kingston or Drew McIntyre will challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.Both Kofi and Drew made their points to be in the race of WWE Championship after which WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a match between them with the winner facing Lashley at the gimmick-based PPV. The match ended in a Double DQ as MVP and Lashley hit the ring to attack both the competitors.Adam Pearce later announced Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre rematch for next Monday night on Raw where the winner will be declared as the new number-one contender for the WWE Title match at Hell In a Cell 2021. Per the stipulation, Lashley and MVP will be suspended for 90 days without pay if any one of them decides to interfere in the match.WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 pay-per-view will take place on June 20 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida in what appears to be the final PPV inside WWE ThunderDome. The current card is as follows:Drew McIntyre or Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)