Big announcements for next week's WWE Smackdown and MITB

We have now received a huge tag team match set for next week. The Miz kicked things off on this week's show to make a mockery out of The New Day. He was basically trying to find a crack in the unity of the popular faction on Smackdown. This set up a match between The Miz and Big E.

The muscle of the New Day was the favorite to win the match. But, The Bar interfered in the match to continue their feud against the popular trio. This cost Big E, the match. After coming up short, the unicorns have found themselves in another huge match, next week.

The Miz and The Bar will team up against the face superstars in a six-man tag team match. This will now be an opportunity for both the teams to go into MITB with all the needed momentum. Plus, we need to remember that this might turn out to be the night where Miz finds success to form a crack in their unity, for real.

Apart from this contest, Smackdown also confirmed a huge championship match for the MITB PPV event. It will take place for the tag team championships. The current champions, The Bludgeon Brothers have openly stated that they are ready for new challenges. A contest was made official to decide who will challenge them for the belt next.

The Usos took on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in this number one contender's match. This was the first opportunity given to the former members of the Club. They capitalized on it and won the contest. Following this, WWE.com now announced this title match for the upcoming PPV event.

This is the first time in WWE history that these two teams will lock horns. Gallows and Anderson were members of the former Club faction in Japan. They are world-class pro-wrestling athletes and will go up against the reckless forces, Harper and Rowan. So, this upcoming match should be extremely physical. Plus, the audience should love the match as it will be a fresh feud.