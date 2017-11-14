Big championship change expected on WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, November 14: Two championship changes happened on the past two editions of both Raw and Smackdown. The tag team titles changed hands on Raw as The Bar won them to set up a match against The Usos at the Survivor Series PPV. Also, the AJ Styles won the WWE Championship to confirm the main event against Brock Lesnar.

Now, the creative team has decided to put all the title on the line prior to the last dual brand PPV of the year. (Except for Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship since he wrestles occasionally) Two of the titles' fate is still to be decided. Hence, they will be defended in the next episode of Smackdown.

The US championship will be on the line whereas the Smackdown women's title is expected to be the main event of the night after the confirmation was made last week. Natalya is set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair in a rematch from Hell in a Cell.

If the rumours are to go by then we might see the women's championship change hands at the go home episode for Survivor Series PPV. Alexa Bliss is the Raw women's champion and is slated to face the title-holder of Smackdown.

Since, both Bliss and Charlotte Flair are the two prime names that are running the women's division for the last couple of years, a match between these two is will be huge.

If the official promo hints anything, then we can witness Charlotte getting pitted against the Little Miss Bliss. This is a major indication that The Queen will become a five-time women's champion. The reports from WWE.com hint the same too,

“In the meantime, the champion has been focused on her impending Champion vs. Champion battle with Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series, while The Queen qualified for Team SmackDown in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Match.

"However, this match has the potential to change Survivor Series, as a Charlotte victory over Natalya would result in The Queen facing Bliss in Houston.”

By the time I’m through with you @MsCharlotteWWE ... you can help shine up my crown and MY championship, baby girl! #SDLive #QueenTalk 👸🐈💕🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vWzei9EyjU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 8, 2017

Plus, it is to be noted that the next edition of Smackdown will take place from Flair's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Hence, she is expected to receive a grand coronation in front of her family members when she topples The Queen of Harts from her throne.