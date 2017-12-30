Big championship match added to New Year edition of WWE Raw

Bengaluru, Dec 30: WWE is looking to kick things off for the New Year with a big bang. The hype ups will be even bigger from next week onwards with the 31st edition of Royal Rumble on the horizon.

Also, there will be a historic episode of WWE Raw when they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show on January 22nd.

So, the general manager of WWE Raw announced the main event match for the upcoming episode which will take place on the 1st of January, live. Roman Reigns will be defending his Intercontinental Championship as he does on a weekly basis. But, this time around, the capacity will be very different.

According to Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe is going to be his opponent which makes this upcoming contest is going to be acid-test for the reigning champions. In addition, there will be a stipulation added to the contest which states that if Reigns disqualified himself, intentionally then he will lose the championship.

On the first #Raw of 2018 @WWERomanReigns will defend his #ICTitle against @SamoaJoe; if Roman is DQ’ed, he’ll lose the match AND his title — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 29, 2017

It is a clear warning by Angle to the Big Dog since he got hot-head on the last episode of WWE Raw and went for a relentless attack on Joe while seeking redemption for hurting Dean Ambrose. This time around, a clear winner is expected to come out of the contest that will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The odds are heavily stacked against Roman Reigns, at this point. A bonafide heel like Samoa Joe will definitely try to come up with antics to let the emotions get better of his opponent and get himself disqualified. Besides, The Bar comprising Sheamus and Cesaro will also be on his corner to give him the advantage. So, we should not be surprised to see Joe as the new Intercontinental Champion by the end of the night.

The show is going to be must-see, following this announcement with big names like John Cena and Brock Lesnar will be present on the show. Plus, there will be another title match in-store that will determine the fate of the Cruiserweight title, as well.