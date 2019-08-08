Big main-events revealed for September as WWE returns to MSG

As reported previously, WWE will have its long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden to conduct a pair of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live shows on September 9th and 10th. Since hardcore New Yorkers will gather on these two nights, WWE will try to come up with a show to remember forever. So, we assume that it will be a stacked card for both the weekly shows.

As of now, WWE's focus would be to sell out the tickets and hence the promotional activities should be strong enough. So the advertisements of MSG show four main-event matches for Raw and Smackdown episodes next month with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and more superstars involved.

Check out the entire advertisement being shown by the host venue with a disclaimer that the card is subject to change,

"WWE returns to MSG with LIVE TV for the first time in 10 years with MONDAY NIGHT RAW & SMACKDOWN LIVE!"

MONDAY NIGHT RAW DOUBLE MAIN EVENT: SETH ROLLINS, BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET VS. THE O.C.’S AJ STYLES, LUKE GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON

–6-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

–BECKY LYNCH VS. NATALYA VS. ALEXA BLISS– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

–SMACKDOWN LIVE DOUBLE MAIN EVENT:

KOFI KINGSTON VS. RANDY ORTON– WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

–ROMAN REIGNS VS. DANIEL BRYAN

– SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH

–PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS:

REY MYSTERIO

DREW MCINTYRE

THE MIZ

LACEY EVANS

BARON CORBIN

THE USOS

KEVIN OWENS

FINN BALOR

DOLPH ZIGGLER

BAYLEY

CHARLOTTE FLAIR

CESARO

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

WWE has not hosted any recorded edition of the program that is Raw or Smackdown or PPVs since 2009 in Madison Square Garden. A flagship show edition took place on that night where D-Generation X (Triple H-Shawn Michaws), Chris Jericho-Big Show and John Cena-The Undertaker competed in a huge triple threat match. We expect the current schedule of showdowns will match the real 'main-event' caliber to please the New York fans.

For the past few years, WWE has made the Barclays Center as home for taped shows whenever in New York. There were some broadcast and revenue issues for the WWE that barred the company from telecasting any shows from "The World's Most Famous Arena." But they could not wait any longer to host an event after this year's joint venture of ROH and NJPW G1 Supercard event turned out to be a sellout at MSG. It'll be desperate time for WWE to make the September shows a huge success and send a message to the rival brands.