Big matches confirmed for upcoming episodes of WWE Raw

Bengaluru, January 10: It is that time of the year when things start to heat up almost every time in the WWE. We are very close to the Road to Wrestlemania.

With the WWE Raw 25th anniversary and Royal Rumble coming up, we certainly expect to see some big matches to take place in the flagship show and two such contests were announced for the upcoming episodes of WWE Raw.

The Miz returned to action on this week’s edition of the flagship show. As reported earlier, he went on to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, which he say will be his first goal in 2018. Hence, he delivered a major statement by attacking Roman Reigns during the main event segment of Raw.

Plus, he demanded for a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship. The General Manager wanted to host this match at a big stage and found it best to schedule it on the 25th anniversary of Raw. Hence, we should witness this fight on the historic edition of Raw on January 22nd.

A triumphant return, a new series (and Executive Producer credit), a beautiful baby girl on the way, an absolutely STUNNING wife @MaryseMizanin, and the date set for when I will reclaim MY #ICTitle... #Raw25 can’t come soon enough.



2018 is the #YearOfMiz. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 9, 2018

Apart from Roman Reigns Vs The Miz, a first-time ever matchup was confirmed for next week’s episode of Raw between Nia Jax and Asuka.

Last week, on the Monday Night's show, the WWE Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss was forced to face Asuka for the first-time ever. She, however, demanded the match to be canceled and also wanted help from her best-friend, Nia Jax but failed to arrange it.

However, this week, the story was quite different. Thinking that Asuka has made some nasty comments on her, the Samoan behemoth went right after the undefeated one who was making her entrance on Raw and delivered a Samoan Drop to put the Empress of Tomorrow down and out.

Once this attack was made, it was later confirmed on WWE.com that Asuka will face Nia Jax in a must-see match, next week at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Check out the updates from the source,

“The Irresistible Force” (Nia Jax) made a statement out of the undefeated Superstar all the same when she attacked Asuka in advance of her planned contest. The assault left Asuka writhing in pain on the mat and earned her a match with Jax next week.”