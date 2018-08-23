Big matches confirmed for WWE Super Show Down in Australia

Undertaker vs. Triple H match is going to be the headliner for the show. Recently, WWE has confirmed more matches for this special event to garner attention. John Cena is now being advertised in a much bigger match than earlier expected. The previously announced singles contest against Kevin Owens is off the card.

Recent updates from WWE.com confirmed that John Cena will feature in a six-man tag team match. He will team up with Bobby Lashley to take on against the team of Kevin Owens and Elias. Check out the official comments from the website of the company,

“Cena teams with Lashley to go head-to-head against KO and Elias at the monumental event on Saturday, Oct. 6, marking the first time that these four Superstars have collectively shared the ring. While Cena and Owens look to reignite their storied rivalry, which culminated in a thrilling three-match series in 2015, Lashley and Elias no doubt have some unfinished business of their own, but how will these teams perform as a unit?”

.@JohnCena is ready for #WWESSD, and he just may break out his secret weapon out for the occasion! pic.twitter.com/zGBe3Kt5pP — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2018

Cena does have a history with Lashley during his early tenure. They performed as a team in the Survivor Series 2006 match to pick up a victory. Later, Lashley challenged him for the WWE Championship in the Great American Bash. It will be interesting to see whether they could get along against the two bonafide heels from the Raw roster.

Another marquee match has been confirmed featuring Daniel Bryan for the Super Show Down. He is set to take on against The Miz in a singles capacity. This time around the stakes will be high considering that the winner of this match will get a championship opportunity at a later point. This is a match that Bryan was looking forward to after Miz cheated him to win at Summerslam.

Sounds like @mikethemiz will be saving some of those A-List punches for @WWEDanielBryan when they face off at #WWESSD with a #WWEChampionship opportunity on the line! pic.twitter.com/DkUd4DihUc — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile, the confirmation of Bryan competing at the Australia show suggests that he has signed a new contract with the WWE. His current contract was set to expire on September 1st keeping his future in jeopardy. But now it looks like that he has extended his contract with the company which will be intact for at least a couple of years.

This match will also give an opportunity to the WWE officials to finally bring any one of these two to the WWE title picture. They are stuck in the mid-card scene for a long time but they deserve to go back to the championship picture after carrying the load on a regular basis. We will see which one of them can capitalise on this chance.