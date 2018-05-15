Big name pulls out of WWE Smackdown due to surgery

After a week’s hiatus, the WWE Champion and the Smackdown Women’s Champion will come back and a royal 'Mellbration’ will happen on tonight’s episode alongside a big debut for Andrade Cien Almas. Furthermore, there will be MITB qualifying matches. In the midst of all of these, The Queen of the women’s division will miss the show.

As per the current updates, none other than Charlotte Flair is set to miss this week’s Smackdown Live. Last week, WWE had kicked off the UK tour with several house shows. In one of the shows, she competed in a match against the reigning champion, Carmella. During the match, she lost one of her teeth via a superkick by the latter one.

After the match, Charlotte was spotted covering her face and telling the fans that she lost a tooth. Later, the six-time women’s champion underwent a surgery to fix the problem, a couple of days ago. This is set to rule her out of action inside the ring which is why WWE had to give her the night off.

As per reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this should not be much of a headache for the creative team. Charlotte Flair was already scheduled for an appearance in the USA. So, she had to come back to her home-country, anyway. Check out the updates, here, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“Charlotte got nailed in the mouth against Carmella in Oberhausen. So she flew home Friday. She was actually going to fly home Sunday anyway because on Tuesday she and Stephanie McMahon are doing a presentation which is really interesting because this is one of those business summit deals and they never I can’t recall ever bringing a wrestler in for one of those, I could be wrong.”

Charlotte is still scheduled to appear in the Money in the Bank ladder match from the women’s division. Last week, she defeated Peyton Royce in a singles matchup to advance to this exciting gimmick match. But, once this match is over, she might have to take more time-off due to another surgery.