Big names confirmed to appear during WWE Raw 25

Bengaluru, November 3: WWE earlier confirmed that a grand celebration will be thrown during the 25th anniversary celebration of Monday Night Raw. The McMahon family deserves credit as the program has become the longest running weekly episodic television show for the past quarter of a century.

Moreover, it is a global phenomenon today which is enjoyed by a huge proportion of TV viewers on a weekly basis. So, this is set to be a star-studded event on January 22nd, 2018. The flagship show will be hosted by the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center.

This is the first time that the show will be hosted in two different venues at the same time. As the show is hosted live on the USA Network, there were speculations about the format. The Hammerstein Ballroom is being rumoured to be used as a secondary arena.

Since WWE has already confirmed that both Raw and Smackdown superstars will be present on the show, it is expected that one brand (presumably Raw will compete at the Hammerstein in Manhattan) while Smackdown will compete at the Barclays (Smackdown might choose this venue).

In addition, a plenty of superstars will be present during the WWE Raw 25th anniversary program including multiple legends that were confirmed on the official website that include The Undertaker, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels:

“Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE will be at Barclays Center, while the event at Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw, will feature WWE Superstars competing, plus special appearances by WWE Legends The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, among others. VIP packages, including a meet-and-greet with a WWE Legend, will be available for fans at Manhattan Center.”

The anticipation is huge regarding this special edition with The Undertaker set to return for the first time on WWE TV after his loss at Wrestlemania 33. Generally, the month of January starts the programs for the biggest event of the year in April.

Till date, The Phenom has been a major part of the showcase of immortals every year since his debut. With his appearance confirmed, we can certainly expect that he will be involved in a program for Wrestlemania 34 in 2018.