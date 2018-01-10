Big names enter the WWE Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, January 10: The 30-fighter Battle Royal has started to shape quite nicely with a star-studded lineup as we approach the 31st edition of Royal Rumble.

This year, for the first time ever, there will be two different Rumble matches for both men and women. On this week's Raw and Smackdown, several names confirmed their enter into the fray.

First up, Woken Matt Hardy cut a promo prior to his match against Curt Hawkins on Monday Night Raw to confirm his entry in the prestigious battle royal and also said he will DELETE 29 other superstars. His intentions were clear to win the match and then go on to become the champion of the Multiverse.

The veteran superstar left the WWE back in 2010 which means he will be back in this exciting match after eight years. Also, this will be his first ever appearance in a new avatar i.e. as Woken Matt Hardy. His inclusion will be a huge boost to the card.

"At the RUMBLE of ROYALTY, I shall DELETE 29 other Superstars...I will become the CHAMPION of the entire MULTIVERSE!" - #WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND #RAW pic.twitter.com/dlpatMCm6d — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2018

At this point, he is in a rivalry with Bray Wyatt, who is the other bizarre persona on WWE Raw. Hence, once the confirmation of Hardy’s inclusion at the Royal Rumble match was made, the eater of the world also featured in a video and declared that he will enter the match, as well to eliminate 29 others and win the match.

Another big name that was included in the mix was Samoa Joe, who confirmed his entry in the Royal Rumble match via a promo. The interesting part of his announcement was that he mentioned John Cena, specifically. He has set a target on the franchise player to eliminate him first and then win the match.

From the women’s division, first up, Mickie James featured in an interview to declare that she will be involved in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Alongside her, the monster of the women’s locker room, Nia Jax also entered the Royal Rumble match. Plus, Becky Lynch from Smackdown Live was also confirmed.

Another woman has just announced her entry into the Women's #RoyalRumble match, and her name is @NiaJaxWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/IGua0qhCj6 — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2018

This is how the list looks like, for now,

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Rusev, Aiden English

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch