Big plan for the Smackdown Women’s title after Hell in a Cell

Bengaluru, October 6: Unlike the Raw Women’s division, Smackdown has been able to utilize each and every female talents on their roster which made the division quite interesting with fresh storylines, rivalries and new matchups, every week and every PPV.

For the entire part of the post-Wrestlemania season, Naomi remained the champion and defended it against numerous big names, which made her quite a dominant champion until she suffered a backstage heat from the officials.

This was the primary reason for her to lose the Smackdown women’s title in a timid way against Natalya, the current champion who pinned her clean by her domination in the entire match. The feud continued till the Sin City edition of Smackdown Live where Naomi came up short once again.

This set up for a new number one contender’s space on the blue brand and with the return of Charlotte Flair she is expected to take up the role and become the new challenger to The Queen of Harts.

As a result, these two veteran names will lock horns in the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV for the title. This will be a reincarnation of the feud that has been in play ever since Charlotte became the NXT Women’s Champion.

Chances are high that the genetically superior athlete claims her fifth women’s title on the main roster on that night. According to the reports of dirtysheets.net, she might hold the title till Wrestlemania 34 in order to set up a monumental match against Ronda Rousey.

This much-anticipated match between these two elite athletes might come to fruition after being speculated by the rumor mill for a very long time. Ronda has long been gearing up for a debut in the WWE and there can’t be any better plan for her than to be involved in the biggest wrestling promotion.

Previously, Naomi was supposed to be the champion for the rest of 2017. But, since WWE could not arrange the glowing championship belt as merchandises, the plan was scrapped. Now, with the current plan, the women’s revolution can be taken to an all-time high.