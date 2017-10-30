Big plans for Braun Strowman on return to WWE Raw

Bengaluru, October 30: Braun Strowman was part of a huge main event match against The Shield at the TLC PPV and was supposed to be the trump card for the team led by The Miz to pick up the victory. However, all of his team-members turned on him for his actions which caused him to be thrown out of the contest.

Kane was the first to attack the behemoth superstar on that night. A miscommunication took place between them leading to a brawl between each other which continued to the ramp. From there, the big red monster delivered a chokeslam to Strowman, his own team member!

After that, all four of Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Kane put him into a garbage truck to take him out of the arena. As a result of that, he missed the past edition of Raw. He is believed to be out with an injury from a storyline perspective.

He has quite big things that await him on his return. As per reports from PWInsider.com, a match between Kane and Braun Strowman is confirmed to take place at the Survivor Series PPV. This is the reason why a strange altercation took place between the two of them at TLC.

To take the storyline forward, the Devil’s Favorite Demon provoked the former contender for the Universal Championship. He also claimed a dominant win against Finn Balor in order to look stronger before heading into the contest against the strongest force that WWE has ever seen till now.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that WWE Creative Team will turn Strowman into a face upon return. This is why the Demon Kane returned as a heel on Raw. The big man already has huge support from the WWE Universe which is a big reason behind this. Also, this would allow arranging some fresh rivalries for him in the future.