Big plans in place for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania 35

PWInsider.com reported that Trish Stratus and Lita will return to compete at Wrestlemania 35. However, there is no confirmation on the capacity of their returns. But a challenge against Sasha Banks and Bayley for the women’s tag team championship is very predictable at this point. This could have been the original matchup if WWE would have unveiled the titles at Evolution pay-per-view back in October 2018.

Additionally, the talk is that the Bella Twins are also being considered as an option to be the challengers for the inaugural champions, (via wwfoldschool.com)

"Speaking of WrestleMania 35, PWInsider noted that the plan coming out of Evolution 2018 PPV was for Trish Stratus & Lita to take on The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella) at WrestleMania 35, but it looks like talks for that match didn’t go anywhere. No word yet on if Bella Twins will be used at WrestleMania 35 or not."

Both Trish Stratus and Lita or even the Bella Twins were rumoured to be a part of WWE TV even after Evolution 2018. But the creative team postponed the unveiling of women’s tag team titles and that scuppered some major plans. Some of those plans may have started to fall in place as Wrestlemania 35 approaches. Sasha Banks and Bayley also dropped a hint about this by saying that they are ready to face any team from the 'present or past’.

WWE hosted a historic Elimination Chamber match in this year's edition of the PPV. Women superstars of the company competed in a first-ever tag team championship match. The match took place inside the unforgiving steel structure known as the Elimination Chamber. A total number of six teams went tooth-and-nail inside this cage delivering a match to remember for a long time.

In the end, Sasha Banks and Bayley stood tall by defeating the five other teams. They became the proud holders of the women’s tag team championship that needs to be carried as a prestigious title. In order to do this, bringing back veteran names seem the most likely option. If the champions can defend these belts against names like Trish Stratus-Lita or The Bella Twins, they can certainly build a legacy of their own.