Big spoiler on The Undertaker vs. The Fiend confrontation in WWE

Big plans are likely waiting for him as per the latest updates as he is waiting to pick up the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins. But that’s not the only one he is eyeing.

The Fiend was not present in person on the episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place at Madison Square Garden. But he did host an episode of Firefly Funhouse to hint that The Undertaker as the next prey that he could pounce on.

The earlier speculation was that he could make Stone Cold Steve Austin his suffer at MSG. Hence a clock stopped at the 3:16 point. But Wyatt then fixed the clock by hitting it with a hammer and the new time that the clock showed was 11:19.

Multiple online theories have now surfaced hinting that this could very well be a signal that The Undertaker is the next one on The Fiend's victim-list. This is why the time shown on the clock was tactically determined.

The company recognizes his official debut on November 22nd, 1990 (11/22) at the Survivor Series PPV. But The Phenome has made his first-ever WWF appearance on November 19, 1990 (11/19) at WWF Superstars Of Wrestling TV taping.

So, it becomes a no-brainer why the 11:19 time was shown on the clock as WWE may have openly admitted of a future program featuring the Deadman and the new resident demon of the roster.

Previous reports have already claimed this storyline was evident to happen. Even there may be plans where The Fiend could become the final WrestleMania opponent for The Undertaker setting up a perfect farewell match for him.

More on this may get clear when The Undertaker resurfaces on SmackDown Live on October 4th when the show moves to FOX Network celebrating its 20th anniversary. Additional suggestions from Brad Shepard confirmed that WWE has an initial sketch of the feud. The Undertaker and The Fiend are likely to have a confrontation on SmackDown’s debut night on FOX to plant the seeds for the future match.

“Why didn’t they have The Fiend attacking The Undertaker on SmackDown Live? They kept them separate so they could continue to build. Right now the plan is for the confrontation to take place on the inaugural SmackDown on FOX.” Shepard commented.

It will be a segment that WWE Universe will be eagerly waiting to see on October 4th. For years, there have been talks on who could be the send Undertaker to retirement. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the perfect answer from both popular and critical opinion. So it's just a matter of time that the creative team will pull the trigger on this storyline.