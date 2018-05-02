Big tag team match added to WWE Backlash PPV card

But, for now, Braun Strowman is looking forward to a new match as confirmed by WWE.com. At the WWE prroduced dual brand PPV, this coming Sunday, he will be seen teaming up with Bobby Lashley. The team formed by these two monsters will take on the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a big matchup.

The four of them have built up a fiesty rivalry on Raw, for the last few weeks. Lashley and Strowman teamed up against the Canadian pair, a week ago where they beat the hell out of them. From a storyline perspective, Sami Zayn missed the Greatest Royal Rumble event due to the beating suffered at the hands of Strowman.

Even during this week’s Raw, the two behemoths bulldozed their way to victory alongside Roman Reigns. The face trio picked up the win and made the heels get frustrated. And now they will get another opportunity to seek redemption at the Backlash PPV event.

Here is the official announcement from WWE’s official website,

“At WWE Backlash, newly-crowned Greatest Royal Rumble Champion Braun Strowman will join forces with Bobby Lashley as they attempt to dismantle Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Owens & Zayn are truly as dangerous as they are devious, but will they find a way to survive the wrath of their destructive opponents? Find out this Sunday at 8 ET/7 PT at WWE Backlash, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!”

We can only imagine the amount of chaos that will be created when two of the monsters from WWE Raw team up once again. Plus, it has to be noted that this will be the first-ever PPV match for Bobby Lashley after his return to WWE last month.

I learned a new way to tell them exactly what’ll happen on Sunday at #WWEBacklash.... Ils ont reçu ces mains!!! GET. THESE. HANDS!!!! https://t.co/Qu4eNbF7QB — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 1, 2018

Meanwhile, booking this match will allow the creative team to utilize both Lashley and Strowman in a PPV capacity. All four prime names from WWE Raw were not booked at Backlash. So, there could not be a better opportunity to see them in action in a tag team match.