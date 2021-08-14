Big title change on WWE Smackdown; New match announced for Summerslam

Bengaluru, Aug 14: WWE SmackDown, this week witnessed a big title change as King Shinsuke Nakamura has become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. For weeks now, Nakamura is being set up in the number-one contender’s position for the title. First, he defeated King Baron Corbin to win the King of the Ring crown from him and get back his 'King of Strong Styles' gimmick.
With Rick Boogs acting as his sidekick, the Japanese sensation then pinned the former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in a huge Six-Man tag team match to ethically receive his title match opportunity.
Last week, he was on the verge of winning the gold but Commander Azeez made the save for Crews by attacking Nakamura and thereby ending the bout via disqualification. A rematch was expected between Nakamura and Crews for SummerSlam but then it was preponed and announced right before this week’s SmackDown aired on FOX.
🎸👑🎸#AndNEWWWWWW #SmackDown #ICTitle @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/OrBmbxMFHI— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
👑👑👑— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
King @ShinsukeN is your NEW Intercontinental Champion!!!#SmackDown @rickboogswwe @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/lY9wnGVlZt
In more news, a big matchup from Monday Night RAW for SummerSlam 2021 was confirmed before SmackDown on FOX airing. Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for the upcoming PPV.
The
former
3MB
faction
partners
have
been
involved
in
a
feud
for
the
past
few
weeks.
Back
at
Money
In
The
Bank
2021,
Mahal
took
out
McIntyre
and
thereby
cost
him
an
opportunity
to
the
WWE
championship.
Before
that,
McIntyre
defeated
Mahal
in
singles
action
on
the
July
5
episode
of
Raw,
by
disqualification.
The rivalry between @DMcIntyreWWE and @JinderMahal is set to boil over at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/zRVsA8im9e pic.twitter.com/hTQ5IXfX9x— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2021
WWE
SummerSlam
is
scheduled
to
take
place
on
Saturday,
August
21
from
Allegiant
Stadium
in
Las
Vegas,
Nevada.
Check
out
the
updated
card
for
the
night,
WWE Universal Title Match
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
