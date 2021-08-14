Big title change on WWE Smackdown; New match announced for Summerslam

With Rick Boogs acting as his sidekick, the Japanese sensation then pinned the former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in a huge Six-Man tag team match to ethically receive his title match opportunity.

Last week, he was on the verge of winning the gold but Commander Azeez made the save for Crews by attacking Nakamura and thereby ending the bout via disqualification. A rematch was expected between Nakamura and Crews for SummerSlam but then it was preponed and announced right before this week’s SmackDown aired on FOX.

The show-taping from Tulsa, Oklahoma then saw Nakamura capturing the mid-card title by defeating Crews via a clean pinfall win. The match referee ejected Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez to the back so that the finish remains clean. Nakamura then successfully connected with the Kinshasa finisher on his opponent to secure the three counts.This win marks Nakamura’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title. He previously had run with the belt in 2019 while Crews won the title for the first time back on April 11 during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 by defeating Big E in the first-ever Nigerian Drum Fight. He held the title for 125 days before dropping it to Nakamura.

In more news, a big matchup from Monday Night RAW for SummerSlam 2021 was confirmed before SmackDown on FOX airing. Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for the upcoming PPV.

The former 3MB faction partners have been involved in a feud for the past few weeks. Back at Money In The Bank 2021, Mahal took out McIntyre and thereby cost him an opportunity to the WWE championship. Before that, McIntyre defeated Mahal in singles action on the July 5 episode of Raw, by disqualification.





McIntyre then delivered a beatdown on Veer and Shanky with Steel Chair before picking up a 2-on-1 Handicap Match win over Mahal’s friends. Now, these two are set to meet in less than two weeks of time and it appears Mahal will have the advantage with Veer and Shanky by his corner.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the updated card for the night,



WWE Universal Title Match



John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)



WWE Title Match



Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)



Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title



Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)



SmackDown Women’s Title Match



Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)



SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match



The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)



WWE United States Title Match



Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)



Edge vs. Seth Rollins



Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal