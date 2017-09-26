Big triple threat match to be announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

Bengaluru, September 26: AJ Styles was in a feud with Kevin Owens for the better part of the post-Wrestlemania season. These two veterans went through numerous blockbuster matches over the United States title. The feud ended in a post-Summerslam match on Smackdown Live.

Later, Owens was booked for a feud with Shane McMahon that will now take place in a Hell in a Cell match. The bad blood between these two has reached to the boiling point and this particular match inside the ominous structure is a certain show-stealer.

It was expected that AJ Styles would get into another rivalry for his US title since he vowed to be a great champion. That apparently started with Baron Corbin acting as the special guest referee in the last edition of Owens Vs Styles match. We thought that Styles and Corbin would end up having multiple numbers of matches.

But, till now, we haven't got even one singles match since Tye Dillinger was inserted into the picture. He had a couple of matches with The Phenomenal One for the title and is now likely to have another one at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

According to the reports of 'wrestlingINC.com', it will be a huge triple threat championship match at the upcoming Smackdown exclusive event, where AJ Styles will defend his US championship against both Corbin and Dillinger under no disqualification rules.

This particular scenario came up after what transpired on last week's Smackdown where Styles was scheduled to face Corbin for the US title. But, the match never happened since Dillinger interfered to claim revenge against The Lone Wolf. The officials then decided to come up with this new idea.

It will be a great opportunity for the Perfect 10 superstar who has not got a big opportunity ever since he was drafted to the main roster. This will be a great chance for him to show his potential against none other than the benchmark performer, Styles. By virtue of this angle, he could become the new United States Champion as well.