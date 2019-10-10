English
Big update on 2019 WWE Survivor Series marquee matches

By Raja
Survivor Series 2019 logo (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, October 10: Survivor Series is the last one of the 'big-four’ pay-per-view events in the WWE schedule. A huge weekend will be in-store for the WWE Universe from November 22nd to 25th where the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois will play the role of the host venue.

Tickets are being sold at this point featuring a huge main event match that has become a tradition for this particular show.

The All-State Arena has now listed a huge Raw vs. Smackdown 5-on-5 tag team traditional elimination matchup. Five superstars representing their respective brands will square off in this packed match with the below lineups,

RAW:

– Braun Strowman

– Ricochet

– Rey Mysterio

– The Miz

– Drew McIntyre

SmackDown:

– Roman Reigns

– Kevin Owens

– Aleister Black

– Finn Balor

– Daniel Bryan

The lineup can certainly change depending on the WWE Draft, which could alter the landscape of the WWE roster. For now, the only notable thing is that former Universal Champion Finn Balor is still being advertised for this match despite moving to the NXT brand. It will be interesting to see whether he will be part of the Draft on Friday and find his way into the SmackDown roster.

Reports also suggest that another main event match was planned for Survivor Series 2019 between Brock Lesnar and The Fiend. Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on last week on Friday Night SmackDown by defeating Kofi Kingston while The Fiend Bray Wyatt was close to picking up the Universal Championship at Hell In A Cell 2019 defeating Seth Rollins. But WWE creative did not allow Wyatt to pick up the title and thereby cancelled this mouth-watering bout.

A report from wwfoldschool.com hinted that Vince McMahon and Co. wanted to protect both the superstars from a pinfall loss and thereby it was ruled out,

"According to The Dirty Sheets, WWE officials have no interest in doing this match as they don’t want The Fiend to take a loss this soon and can’t afford to give Lesnar a loss either (as he already lost to Seth Rollins twice this year – especially losing clean at SummerSlam 2019)."

Eventually, WWE announced on social media that Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend, a rematch from Hell in a Cell 2019 will take place at Survivor Series only to delete that post. Perhaps, this match will be in the works via the ongoing storyline on Monday Night Raw as we approach towards the November 24th extravaganza.

More WWE News

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019

