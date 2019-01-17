Big update on WWE Superstar AJ Styles’ future in the company

He was just a couple of months away from surpassing the record reign of CM Punk. (434 days) But the contract renegotiation issue has put an end to the reign, all of a sudden. It is being rumoured that his days in the WWE are numbered. The current deal between the two parties will be over in due course. Wrestlemania might mark the end of the contract that AJ Styles signed with the WWE back in 2019.

So what’s the future holds for him, afterwards? Cagesideseats.com gave a positive update on this situation. They have stated that 'AJ Styles is expected to stay with WWE in the coming years’ in their rumours roundup section. The Phenomenal One had an incredible run ever since coming to the WWE. So there’s literally no reason to leave the brand, at the earliest.

WWE will also try to arrange big things for him in due course to ensure his stay. Apparently, a dream match will be waiting for him at Wrestlemania 35. If comes to fruition, this match could turn out to be the best match that the pro-wrestling industry has to offer, ever. According to the previous reports of WrestleVotes, Shawn Michaels is waiting to take on him in one of the main event matches,

“A source inside WWE has said current plans are for Shawn Michaels to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35.”

Shawn Michaels is considered to be the best technical wrestler to ever step foot inside the squared circle. AJ Styles is rightly said to be his proud successor who managed to become the greatest in-ring performer of this generation. He also has tremendous respect for HBK who is his idol while growing up. Wrestling fanatics wanted this match to happen for a long time and their dream might finally become a reality.

At Royal Rumble 2017, this match almost came to fruition in the hometown of Shawn Michaels i.e. San Antonio, Texas. But HBK did not want to come out of retirement until getting a lucrative offer from the Saudi Arabia sports authority. Later he returned to in-ring competition performing as a DX member against Brothers of Destruction in the Crown Jewel PPV event.