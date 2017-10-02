Blockbuster Shield reunion being planned at the main event of WWE TLC PPV

New Delhi, Oct 2: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar turned out to be the winners at the two main events of the WWE TLC PPV.

The latter one went on to a hiatus retaining his Universal Championship whereas Reigns will certainly be the prime focus in the main event picture. He accepted that the win against Cena was the biggest win of his career.

Going forward, he will be determined to get his hands on the Universal Championship possessed by the beast incarnate. There’s no doubt that The Big Dog is the protected superstar of the WWE roster and the main reason for ticket selling. But, till date, he has not been able to hold the prime title present in the flagship show.

So, he is building up himself for a proper coronation at Wrestlemania 34. In case you don’t know, WWE creative team still has the planning to make a title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar where the reigning champion will be dethroned by the Samoan Superstar.

However, Reigns’ focus on the singles career might get shifted a bit if the recent planning of the officials is any indication. Going in a total contract from the past reports, The Shield reunion is about to take place sooner for the main event of TLC PPV.

According to the reports of James McKenna of Pro-wrestling Sheet, the three members of the Shield, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will get back on the same page together for WWE’s version of Demolition Derby, Tables, Ladders and Chairs. They are set to collide in a TLC match against the three members of The Miztourage in the main event of the PPV on October 22nd.

wowwww, hearing that to kickstart some ticket sales - they’re planning to give TLC in a month a MAJOR card upgrade. its finally happeninggg. pic.twitter.com/FLE8CWqRM0 — james mckenna (@chillhartman) September 24, 2017

The seeds for the upcoming storyline were planted after The Miz and his pals laid down a brutal beatdown on Reigns and finished the segment in a Shield-like powerbomb and pose, as well.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the most popular faction in the WWE history. So, WWE is intending to increase some ticket selling by reuniting the trio for a one-off night. In the absence of players like Cena and Lesnar, The Hounds of Justice and The Miz-tourage are going to feature in the main event scene for a marquee feud.