Brand new PPV show WWE Stomping Grounds announced for June

The Tacoma Dome has just announced that WWE will present a new WWE Network/PPV special named WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday, June 23 in Tacoma, Washington. Tickets will be available for this show from Friday, May 3rd onwards at 10 AM Pacific. This will be the replacement for the previously scheduled Backlash PPV event in June.

Earlier, WWE had the Backlash PPV event slated for June 16th at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. But WWE has pulled off the televised show most probably due to the Saudi Arabia show set for just nine days before this show. So they booked this new PPV on a new date and venue.

The Facebook page of Tacoma Dome released the following statement to confirm the Stomping Ground pay per view show,

“WWE Stomping Grounds Pay Per View announces the Tacoma Dome event with a chance for fans to see – ROMAN REIGNS VS. RANDY ORTON PLUS, UNIVERSAL CHAMPION SETH ROLLINS, AND THE NEW DAY’S WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON PLUS MANY MORE FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 am at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome and ticketmaster.com.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE returns with WWE Stomping Grounds Pay-Per-View live on Sunday, June 23! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 #StompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/zWRoj4tjeW — TacomaDome (@TacomaDome) April 29, 2019

The potential main event of the night has also been disclosed by the sources which may be booked from the Smackdown brand. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is currently being advertised as the headliner of this brand new show that will emanate from Washington. However, the card is subject to change at any point.

In addition to the Stomping Ground event, Saudi Arabia event is also said to be locked for June 7th. F4WONline.com revealed that the next WWE show in the middle-east country is scheduled for Friday, June 7. The event does not have a name or theme yet. Perhaps, WWE will announce it officially when Money in the Bank airs on on May 19th.

Enter for a chance to win four tickets to WWE Stomping Grounds PPV before tickets go on sale!

1️⃣ Enter daily with your email address

2️⃣ Get bonus entries when friends sign up through your share link

3️⃣ Sweepstakes closes at 2pm Thursday, May 2



Enter now: https://t.co/uZNctFhtRK pic.twitter.com/4K3zTlPvQu — TacomaDome (@TacomaDome) April 29, 2019

Right now, WWE Stomping Grounds looks to be a decent show on paper which also has a catchy name. WWE has filed for the trademark of this show just a few days ago hinting a special WWE Network show coming up. Well, it turned out to be another new pay-per-view event which is advertising all the top names from the roster like Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch for the night. We hope the debuting event will live up to the current hypes.