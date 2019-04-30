English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brand new PPV show WWE Stomping Grounds announced for June

By Raja
WWE Stomping Grounds poster (image courtesy Twitter)
WWE Stomping Grounds poster (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, April 30: WWE has finally been able to wipe out the uncertainties around the June schedule of pay-per-view events. Now, we will get two WWE Network specials on the 6th month of the year with a brand new PPV event that will debut with an epic name. The host venue has confirmed the news instead of WWE who is yet to make any statement.

The Tacoma Dome has just announced that WWE will present a new WWE Network/PPV special named WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday, June 23 in Tacoma, Washington. Tickets will be available for this show from Friday, May 3rd onwards at 10 AM Pacific. This will be the replacement for the previously scheduled Backlash PPV event in June.

Earlier, WWE had the Backlash PPV event slated for June 16th at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. But WWE has pulled off the televised show most probably due to the Saudi Arabia show set for just nine days before this show. So they booked this new PPV on a new date and venue.

The Facebook page of Tacoma Dome released the following statement to confirm the Stomping Ground pay per view show,

“WWE Stomping Grounds Pay Per View announces the Tacoma Dome event with a chance for fans to see – ROMAN REIGNS VS. RANDY ORTON PLUS, UNIVERSAL CHAMPION SETH ROLLINS, AND THE NEW DAY’S WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON PLUS MANY MORE FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 am at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome and ticketmaster.com.”

The potential main event of the night has also been disclosed by the sources which may be booked from the Smackdown brand. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is currently being advertised as the headliner of this brand new show that will emanate from Washington. However, the card is subject to change at any point.

In addition to the Stomping Ground event, Saudi Arabia event is also said to be locked for June 7th. F4WONline.com revealed that the next WWE show in the middle-east country is scheduled for Friday, June 7. The event does not have a name or theme yet. Perhaps, WWE will announce it officially when Money in the Bank airs on on May 19th.

Right now, WWE Stomping Grounds looks to be a decent show on paper which also has a catchy name. WWE has filed for the trademark of this show just a few days ago hinting a special WWE Network show coming up. Well, it turned out to be another new pay-per-view event which is advertising all the top names from the roster like Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch for the night. We hope the debuting event will live up to the current hypes.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue