Braun Strowman: Reason WWE released top-tier superstar from Raw

Except for the last two, the rest of the four names were regular performers or championship materials. Fans on social media seem to have been surprised the most with a top-tier departures like Braun Strowman who was present in the Raw main event scene, even last month.

However, reports from Fightful Select mentions that this release was not 'the most surprising departure' by any means. Those talents who are close to the situation had a clue about the happening due to Strowman’s previous contract signed with WWE in a “monster deal” in 2019.

Word is out that he 'very much knew his worth when negotiating the contract with WWE officials' that most likely has caused the departure.





Reports also claim that Strowman’s last contract was inked in the summer of 2019 which would be through well into 2023 under that deal.

Being a top Superstar, WWE booked him for multiple years under a lucrative amount. WWE sources claim that his contract was worth more than $1 million per year. He was very privately negotiating the contract until it was finalized.



It has been reported that these WWE releases were being made due to budget cuts and the assumption is that the former Universal Champion's release will save them a lot of money.



Already, a number of departures came in the WWE after a round of talent cuts in mid-April (similar to 2020 April), a round of talent cuts in mid-May, and a number of significant office/corporate departures in late May that were part of a major WWE HQ restructuring.

WWE employees from the corporate division are also reportedly heading to a new building which is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman's absence will be felt in a big way on the mainstay WWE scene who's been with the company since 2013.

Making his TV debut in 2015, his final match came at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.



The Monster Among Men was pinned by Lashley during that match who was not used in any storyline after that.

The seven-footer leaves the WWE as a one-time Universal Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, the Greatest Royal Rumble winner, and the 2018 Men’s Money In the Bank winner.





On a related note, the recent top-tier superstar cuts from the WWE made the fans believe that WWE owner Vince McMahon is about to sell his company to the likes of Disney or FOX.

It’s being rumoured that current WWE President Nick Khan is positioning the company for a sale. While nothing is confirmed on this matter, sources are keeping their eyes on the brewing situation.