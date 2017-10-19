Brock Lesnar appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2017 confirmed

Bengaluru, October 19: Brock Lesnar went on a hiatus from WWE schedule after his Universal Championship defense at the No Mercy PPV. He has already worked more than expected considering his normal schedule in the WWE. So, it was believed that he will not return again this year.

As per the initial reports, next year’s Royal Rumble PPV was the date he was scheduled to return. In the inaugural PPV event of next year, he was supposed to have a marquee championship match to kick-off the road to Wrestlemania 34.

However, he has not gone into hiatus at all. In recent times, he made a surprise appearance during a live event to defend his championship again. On the night of September 30th, he had another squash match against Sheamus in Winnipeg, Canada. He also delivered an F-5 to Cesaro to end the night.

Recent reports suggest that he will be forced to work one more additional match in the last dual brand PPV event of this year, Survivor Series. Reports from NoDQ.com suggest that Brock Lesnar is being teased to appear on the October 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw in Greenbay, Wisconsin which was further confirmed by WWE.

This will be the post-TLC edition of the flagship show which will start the buildup for the Survivor Series PPV. The beast appearing on the show means that he will definitely be a part of the show. As of now, he is scheduled to answer the challenge laid down by Jinder Mahal on Smackdown Live.

In addition, he was also added to the November 13th episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta, Georgia which will be the go-home edition for the last big PPV of 2017. It is needless to say that the reigning Universal Champion will be present to add hype to his upcoming PPV match.

Apparently, the WWE officials might have been forced to include him in this PPV considering John Cena’s absence. This is the reason why he was replaced with the beast incarnate in the advertisement section on WWE.com. He is expected to feature at the main event of the November 19th event in Houston, Texas.