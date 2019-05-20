Brock Lesnar returns to win 2019 Money in the Bank, Bayley cashes in!

Bayley and the returning BROCK LESNAR won their respective ladder matches with one of them also cashing in to become a champion. Now you know why we call this particular night as the most unpredictable night of the year.

Women's division Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the pay-per-view with the lineup of Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella. The biggest attraction of the match, Alexa Bliss had to be replaced by Nikki due to an unfortunate injury and was not seen during the entire show. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville brought the maximum number of offenses only for Bayley to fend these two off and become Mrs. Money in the Bank.

The unpredictable @NikkiCrossWWE has her hands on a ladder... And she's taking EVERYBODY out! #MITB pic.twitter.com/DRbyyQUGLK — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019

Later the night, Becky Lynch was involved in back to back championship matches. She retained the Raw women’s title in the first one against Lacey Evans but was forced to go up against Charlotte Flair, right away for the Smackdown women’s title. Lacey came back and delivered a Women’s Right costing Becky the blue brand’s title. Charlotte and Lacey ganged up on Becky forcing Bayley to come out and make the save.

Flair knocked herself out during the brawl by pouncing into the turnbuckle area as the crowd encouraged Bayley to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Hugger followed the instructions and told the referee to start the match. She delivered a top rope elbow to earn an easy win.



Meanwhile, in the Men’s division Money in the Bank Match which originally featured Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton was altered last week on Raw. But, Sami Zayn who replaced Strowman, could never compete in it after the Monster Among Men attacked him in backstage.

So the match started with seven superstars and the eighth spot was being left vacant. Now, who’d have thought that void would be filled up by Brock Lesnar? The Beast made a triumphant return following Wrestlemania to shove Ali off the ladder and unhooked the briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the first time in his career.

The crowd could not believe their eyes as a ghost literally stole the win. Now, Seth Rollins has a bigger challenge awiting as a beast incarnate has his sights set for the Universal Championship again.