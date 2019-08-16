English
Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more confirmed for WWE Smackdown 20

By Raja
Smackdown 20th anniversary poster (image courtesy WWE.com)
Smackdown 20th anniversary poster (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, August 16: A huge celebration awaits us during this fall as WWE will celebrate the 20th-anniversary Smackdown. WWE goes to Hollywood for this special occasion which also marks the debut of FOX sports as a broadcaster of pro-wrestling.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California will host this special event on October 4th which will see the blue brand moving from the USA Network to more of a mainstream platform.

WWE has already booked multiple legends to appear during this special night to make it a memorable extravaganza. Plus, the biggest box office attraction of the company will also be present on the show as he shifts from his original home of Monday Night Raw to Friday night's show.

As per a report carried by wrestlingINC.com, the host venue of the show has just confirmed the presence of Brock Lesnar on 20th anniversary of Smackdown Live.

If recent rumours are true then it's almost confirmed that the beast incarnate will be a part of the blue brand from that point onwards. It should also mark the return of the former Universal Champion into a TV storyline after he lost the title last week at Summerslam. He will be a huge attraction for the FOX Sports audience on Friday Nights, from October onwards. Apart from him, Staples Center has started advertising numerous matches to sell out the Smackdown 20 event.

Previously WWE booked a triple threat title match featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. But that match has now been expelled from the card. Instead, a six-man tag team match is added with the team of Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Rowan taking on the The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods. WWE's franchise player will also be in action on October 4th as a special attraction.

The advertisements show Roman Reigns will compete in a match against Samoa Joe in a singles contest. Also, "every major Superstar from RAW and SmackDown" will make an appearance alongside many Hall of Famers. The appearance list includes the likes Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler.

Promotional materials for Smackdown 20th anniversary on FOX Sports have shown regular names like Kofi, Orton, Bryan, Bayley, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

Interestingly, The Undertaker is also present on the poster. But there is no guarantee that he will make an appearance on that night. Tickets for the speculated biggest show of the year will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM through the Staples Center box office and AXS.com.

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
