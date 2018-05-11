Brock Lesnar set to break Cm Punk’s record as WWE Champion

We all know he did the unthinkable when he ended the two-decade lasting streak of the Undertaker which was the holy grail of the sports entertainment. Now, he is heading to earn another accolade for longest title run of this generation. As per his time schedule, no one can stop him from reaching this milestone.

Brock Lesnar is now set to become the longest reigning Universal Champion in the history of the company. He will shatter the earlier record set by CM Punk who held the WWE title for 434 days. This was the highest run in the modern era. Most of the fans might not like the fact that Lesnar is actually surpassing the earlier milestone, but it's happening.

As of May 7th, 2018, the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion of the world' crossed the 400-day landmark of his championship reign. He will not put his title on the line until Money in the Bank arrives on June 17th, 2018. He will reach the 441st day of the title run setting an all-time record.

Keeping this beast as the champion was the best the company could have done. This is why they don't bother when the fans complain about his part-time stint. Plus, this might also be the only reason that Roman Reigns failed to 'conquer the Conqueror'.

The record holder, CM Punk was one of the most beloved superstars of this generation and started his title reign in 2011 Survivor Series by defeating Alberto Del Rio. It continued throughout the entire 2012 until The Rock stopped him in Royal Rumble 2013. This was an entertaining run that will be remembered by the fans.

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar began his title run at Wrestlemania 33 when he defeated Goldberg. During his stint, he put his title on the line on just six occasions with the last one at Greatest Royal Rumble PPV event.

Now, the question is that which superstar will be able to dethrone this man from his championship reign. After Roman Reigns failed to do it, Braun Strowman is the most likely one to do this, effectively. He is the prime face of the WWE Raw roster, right now.