Brock Lesnar set for UFC return after WWE deal expires?

Dana White recently commented on Brock Lesnar during a press conference stating that he would be happy to book The Beast Incarnate in a future fight. It’s been a while since we have seen the former UFC Heavyweight Champion compete inside the Octagon. But there’s no denying that he still stands a huge 'money’ draw which was admitted by Dana.

It was also noted by the UFC President that he doesn’t have knowledge of Brock Lesnar’s current physical 'condition, or interest’ as they haven’t spoken in recent times. But he’s ready to talk to try and strike a new deal if the other party is interested,

“He’s 43-years-old and he’s got a lot of money. I don’t know what his plans are and how his body feels or any of that. Like I said, I haven’t talked to him. (TMZ) asked me about it because his contract is up and I said if he calls me and he’s interested in fighting, then I would obviously consider making that fight."

“I know nothing (about his contract). I haven’t talked to him. I know nothing about it. TMZ asked me, he’s a free agent, would you make that fight? And I said if they wanted to then I would do it.”

It was Dana who informed that Lesnar is retired from MMA during a conversation with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto, back in March 2019. The decision scrapped a much-anticipated bout against Daniel Cormier in last year’s summer. But it seems the 'free agent’ status of The Conqueror could pave the way for him to return to UFC.

Brock Lesnar holds an amazing 5-3-0 (1 NC) record in his UFC career who lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship to Cain Velasquez back in 2011. The last time he featured in a fight on behalf of UFC was in 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt. That win was later reversed as he was tested positive for banned substances. It leads to a suspension by USADA for a couple of years for MMA fights. This never affected his WWE career, anyway.