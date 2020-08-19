Brock Lesnar to Seth Rollins – Mr Summerslam contenders in WWE history

Bret Hart

The list should start with The Hitman itself who delivered classic, one after another at Summerslam. It’s hard to go beyond the trifecta of matches that Bret hart produced namely Bret vs. Mr Perfect in ’91, vs. The British Bulldog in ’92 and vs. his brother Owen inside the cage in ’94 (which is often touted as the best SummerSlam match of all time). Not to mention, his ’97 main event match against The Undertaker that handed him an incredible 7-4 win/loss record at this event.

Charlotte Flair

The Queen does know when and where to upping her gams and she did it perfectly at the summer showcase, throughout her five-year WWE career. While she missed the 2017 Summerslam, Charlotte Flair boasts of an unimaginable 4-0 streak that began five years ago.

Her SummerSlam debut came alongside Paige & Becky Lynch in a Nine-Woman Tag Team Match that effectively kicked off the Women’s Evolution. She followed up by pinning nemesis Sasha Banks to capture the Raw Women’s Championship. In 2018, she snatched the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch to pin Carmella in a thrilling Triple Threat encounter whereas last year, the genetically superior athlete submitted Trish Stratus in the WWE Hall of Famer’s hometown of Toronto.

Shawn Michaels

You just can’t chalk out a list of performers at Summerslam without naming the Show-stopper, himself. After all, not everyone can boast of beating the likes of Triple H, Vader, and WWE Hall of Famers Mr. Perfect and Razor Ramon. Not to mention a tag team victory against The McMahons and a loss against The Immortal Hulk Hogan that remains one of the most memorable performances in SummerSlam history.

Brock Lesnar

Summerslam can also be dubbed as The Beast’s Playground, owing to the record book. Although he suffered four losses at the show, he toppled the likes of The Rock, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman — a who's who of WWE Superstars. Lesnar has been in the main event attraction of every single SummerSlam since 2012 who also dismantled two of the WWE franchise players in the event - from conquering The Great One in his first SummerSlam appearance in 2002 to taking Cena to “Suplex City” in 2014.

The Undertaker

The Deadman has often being helmed as the greatest performer in Wrestlemania history and some might consider him to be in the same spot at the biggest party of the summer. He stands with the most number of victories at SummerSlam, where he impressively victimized colossal opponents.

The greatest wins for The Undertaker at SummerSlam came in his two most recent appearances, where destroyed Edge inside Hell in a Cell and became that one person to tap out Brock Lesnar since WWE return in 2012. Although he lost five big matches in this particular pay-per-view, classics like the first-ever Boiler Room Brawl against Mankind and back-to-back WWE Championship main events against Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, respectively are notable mentions why we can’t count him out of the equation.

AJ Styles

Since stepping his foot into the WWE in 2016, The Phenomenal One has converted Summerslam to be his territory where he doesn’t have one pinfall or submission loss, to date. AJ holds an incredible 3-1 win-loss record with the lone loss caused via disqualification. His opponents over the year in this show have been John Cena (2016), Kevin Owens (2017), Samoa Joe (2018), Ricochet (2019). For real, WWE fans 'don’t want none’ to bet on, other than Styles when it comes to the August extravaganza.

Triple H

The Cerebral Assassin of the WWE has been one of the consistent performers of Summerslam racking an 8-5 win-loss record. He featured in some of the most dangerous matches and walked away victorious in all of them. Triple H has survived a Steel Cage Match with Mankind, bested The Rock in a Ladder Match to win the Intercontinental Championship whereas he also walked out of the devastating Elimination Chamber with the World Heavyweight Title in 2003. The Game even took on his father-in-law Mr McMahon & his son Shane McMahon in this show.

Seth Rollins

The cornerstone figure of WWE’s flagship show has also shined brightly when it comes down to Summerslam. Over the last three years, Rollins has captured the Universal, Intercontinental, and Raw Team Championships.

Five years ago, he defeated John Cena to become the first and only Superstar to hold the WWE and United States Titles, at the same time. Plus, in 2016, The Man was handpicked by Stephanie McMahon to compete in the first-ever Universal Championship Match that is an added reason why we may add Mr. Summerslam moniker to The Beastslayer, The Monday Night Messiah or The Architect titles.