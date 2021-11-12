Brock Lesnar vows to make WWE Smackdown return, next month

The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California announced a few hours ago that Brock Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside ticket at the venue when SmackDown airs an episode on Friday, December 10.

No update is available regarding this particular edition of Smackdown but it will be a post-Survivor Series night when WWE would be moving toward the WWE Day 1 event for the New Year in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the post-Crown Jewel 2021 edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was hit with a storyline suspension and was then fined $1 million dollars for attacking WWE producer and official Adam Pearce.

Even before the Crown Jewel event, a report from Wrestling News noted that The Beast will not be back on WWE TV until the Royal Rumble in February 2022 and thereby gave a big spoiler about Roman Reigns’ Universal Title match win in KSA.

Then in October, The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble had gone live along with the tickets for the show. The PPV promotional material features Brock Lesnar in the middle while other WWE Superstars on the poster are WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.





Going by this poster, Lesnar is bound to perform in a big-time match, let alone in the Men’s Royal Rumble main event as the hunt for the Universal Championship continues for him.

WWE’s first Big-Four PPV event in 2022 takes place on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri and that’s the night we expect Lesnar to be back in action.

Rumours also claim that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a rematch could headline Wrestlemania 38, next year. However, there’s a long way to go and WWE creative team could change their plans, according to the circumstances.