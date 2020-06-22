Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley cancelled at 2020 WWE Summerslam?

The hope was that fans will be allowed to attend events by the month of August where SummerSlam has been slotted and hence WWE had a point to present their biggest box office attraction.

According to earlier Tom Colohue, WWE officials were desperate to pit Brock Lesnar against Bobby Lashley in one of the main events of the second biggest pay-per-view event in the WWE calendar.

“I do know that there is a desperate need among some parts of the executive level in the WWE to get the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match coming.

And as I have reported previously, Brock Lesnar has been pencilled in for an appearance around SummerSlam, which means it is certainly possible that we are going to get that match.”

Ringsidenews.com has provided an update that The Almighty vs. The Beast Incarnate is not on the SummerSlam card, right now. The source was told, “There has been no talk about Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley at all.” So, it is likely that WWE will move Lashley in a different direction while Lesnar continues to enjoy his hiatus from the company.

WWE scrapping this match from SummerSlam could have something to do with the attendance of fans on the show that is scheduled at the TD Garden in Boston on August 23rd. The Mayor of the city has cancelled all the large gatherings until Labor Day in September which means WWE can't host the show in that venue unless it's sans audience.

If there's no crowd then there's basically no need to make Brock Lesnar appear on a show and hence, he could be saved for later appearances. He hasn’t been around since WrestleMania, but taking long breaks is nothing new for him especially once the biggest event of the year is over. It’ll be interesting to see whether Lesnar gets booked for SummerSlam if the current restraining situation caused by coronavirus pandemic continues.

In the meantime, Bobby Lashley came up short in his mission to pick up the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Backlash and the very next night on Raw. His manager MVP is trying to get new clients in United States Champion Apollo Crews and Shelton Benjamin indicating that he’d form a heel alliance to dominate the flagship show.

One of the key reasons that Lashley sighed a WWE contract in 2018 was because he wanted to get that particular match against Brock Lesnar. It almost happened in that same year unless Roman Reigns stole the opportunity and met The Conqueror at SummerSlam 2018 main event. Two years later, The Dominator is still in search of that match as we can only hope that WWE someday set up this bout against two former MMA fighters.