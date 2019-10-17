Cain Velasquez sheds light on WWE schedule, exclusive deal & MMA future

On the verge of his anticipated WWE in-ring debut, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani, earlier this week to shed light on the new beginning. He opened up on a myriad of topics including contractual obligations with AAA promotion, WWE schedule, potential injury and more.

Speaking of the deal made between him and the biggest pro-wrestling banner of the world, Velasquez revealed that he still has some unfinished business with AAA promotion. He's still due performing in one last match with the Mexico-based promotion and WWE has allowed him to work in one last match that makes him one of the exclusive contract holders for the Vince McMahon owned company,

"So, I'm still gonna be able to compete on one of their shows. So, that is awesome that WWE just gave me the green light to go ahead and compete on one of their shows, of AAA's choosing. They know I have one more obligation to AAA and they gave me the green light on that. So, it's just... to me it's a great opportunity to come in and be a part of the WWE roster." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

There's no confirmed update available on when Cain Velasquez will return to in-ring action for AAA, but it will happen as per the choice of the Lucha Libre promotion. The current number one contender for the WWE Championship has made his pro wrestling debut earlier this summer at AAA TripleMania. He competed in another match at the AAA Invades NY event. He inked a three-match deal with the independent promotion which forces him to compete in the third and final match in due course.

For now, speculations are running rampant about Velasquez's WWE schedule that is whether the company will use him in a part-time stint like former UFC colleague Brock Lesnar or he will be performing in a regular basis like Ronda Rousey. He noted on this topic saying his focus, right now, would be getting better as a pro-wrestler by having more training sessions in the performance centre,

"As of right now, I really want to focus on getting better, knowing this sport in and out, and just getting better all around. That's my goal. Yeah, and I'm down to do whatever match, do whatever I can to go in and obviously... the name of the game is always getting more better and more comfortable, so that's what I'm going to do and if I have to do it by doing more matches, then it's all good. But, I'm never looking past my opponent and that's Brock Lesnar right now. So, I'm solely focused on him and practising things I can do in our match."

Earlier reports claimed that Cain Velasquez is dealing with a knee injury while going into a war against the man whom he defeated in UFC back in 2010. Helwani asked him about a potential surgery requiring to fix the issues. But Cain seems to be doing just fine sporting the knee brace. He's "all good" and will still be "all good" if he didn't use the brace which appears to be a throwback nod to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.