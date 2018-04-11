Carmella defeats Charlotte to become WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion

Charlotte Flair did the unthinkable at Wrestlemania 34 by defeating Asuka. For more than 3 years, the former NXT Champion held an undefeated streak in the WWE. But, New Orleans, once again proved why it’s called as the land where streaks come to an end. So, the Queen was all smiles while delivering a promo and looked for a new challenge on last night’s Smackdown Live.

She definitely wasn't aware that the night which would have marked her coronation would turn out to be a nightmare. The Iconic Duo from WWE NXT, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay, finally made their debut on Smackdown during this segment and accepted a challenge laid down by Charlotte for her championship.

But, instead of a match, they went right after the champion and delivered an attack on the champ which left her lying in the middle of the ring. Carmella was lurking around with the Money in the Bank briefcase waiting for a prime opportunity.

She appeared, all of a sudden with a referee and cashed in the contract starting the championship match, officially. A kick was delivered to the face of Charlotte who was already unconscious from the previous attack. So, after three seconds of the pinfall count, Carmella won the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

This turned out to be the moment of the night as the crowd wanted this to happen for a long time. They knew that Billie and Peyton ambushing Charlotte was just a setup, making way for the princess of Staten Island to capitalize. So, despite Carmella being a heel, she received thunderous reception from the crowd.

As of now, it is still unclear whether Charlotte will start feuding with Carmella for the title. But, with the superstar shakeup coming soon, the chances are high that the genetically superior athlete will be drafted to Monday Night Raw. This will generate some fresh scenarios for her.