Champion vs Champion and WWE Title Match set for Extreme Rules 2020

The night opened with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who briefed about his current reign with the most coveted prize in sports entertainment. His former mentor, Dolph Zigler cut off the promo and came out to surprise everyone as he used to be a Smackdown superstar.

But from June 22nd, he became a member of the Raw roster as it was announced that Dolph Ziggler and his tag team partner Robert Roode have been traded to RAW in exchange for new Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

Moving into the red brand, the show-off targeted the WWE title as he felt that it was his leadership skills that built McIntyre to be a strong champion. Now The Scottish Psychopath should return the favor to his mentor and thus he should defend the WWE Championship against Ziggler at Extreme Rules.

McIntyre didn't accept the match, then and there but rather left the ring by taunting Ziggler holding the title to his face. Later, WWE.com released an official statement confirming that Ziggler will indeed challenge McIntyre for the prestigious title at Extreme Rules 2020,

“Dolph Ziggler arrived on Raw determined to remind Drew McIntyre who he owes for his rise to the pinnacle of sports-entertainment. The Showoff will have the opportunity to back up his words at Extreme Rules in a match against the Scottish Superstar for the WWE Title.

"Will The Showoff be the one to end McIntyre’s reign, or will the fighting champion fend off another challenge?

"Don't miss Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!”

It will mark the overall fourth title defense for Drew McIntyre who retained over Big Show, once and then against Bobby Lashley, twice around Backlash. There were rumours that Lashley might drag along the feud till Extreme Rules but it has appeared as though the company changed creative directions and got McIntyre a new opponent.

Apart from the WWE Title match, a huge champion vs. champion match has also been confirmed from the upcoming pay-per-view. Last night’s Raw saw Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks challenging RAW Women's Champion Asuka to a title match.

Asuka came out and accepted the challenge, right away only to get ambushed by Banks and her partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The Empress of Tomorrow tried to fend them off but ultimately got caught in the number-games. Banks hit a Backstabber and then locked in the Bank Statement to put Asuka down and send a message that her title reign might be in jeopardy.

This will be a cross-brand affair at Extreme Rules 2020 as Asuka belongs to the Raw brand whereas Sasha Banks is from Smackdown. Being the women’s tag team champions, both Banks and Bayley are now entitled to move along to any of the brands, they want and thus a fresh feud will culminate at the next WWE Network special.

2020 Extreme Rules pay-per-view goes down on July 19 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card stands as follows,

WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women's Championship Match: Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)