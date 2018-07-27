Change in WWE PPV schedule, TLC replaces Clash of Champions

This is one of the reasons that WWE's version of 'Tables, Ladders and Chairs' match was converted into the TLC PPV. It has always been the December event in the calendar until it was preponed last year. WWE hosted it as a Raw-exclusive event last year in the month of October.

The same schedule was set to repeat this year as well, until a recent update was received. According to the reports of PWInsider.com, WWE was about to begin the presale for the TLC PPV to be held at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. Instead of promoting the PPV event, they started airing a vignette of a super-show.

Original listing for the PPV was on 21st October which was set to be the third last PPV of 2018. But now it looks like this event is off the card or at least from the October schedule. Ticketmaster.com is also listing the TLC event as a co-branded super-show instead of a PPV night.

According to the reports of Wrestlevotes, the rescheduling of WWE PPVs for 2018 is confirmed,

"There is some reshuffling going on regarding upcoming WWE PPV events. September show in Texas remains as is. Boston date for 10/21 is now a TBD event. Survivor Series in LA remains unchanged. The Clash of Champions name is on the outs as the December date in San Jose is also TBD."

Meanwhile, WrestleView has also confirmed that TLC PPV will be reinstated to its original slot. It will replace the Clash of Champions show on December 16 hosted at San Jose, California. So TLC will conclude the PPV event schedule for this year just like the old times. The WWE Universe will be happy to know that the gimmick based PPV is not abolished forever.

Initial belief is that the WWE Super-show-down is the primary reason for this change of schedule. It might turn out to be a PPV event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. So the company will not host another PPV show in the same month. Hence, Survivor Series in November will be the next stop for them except for the all-women event, Evolution.